Join the Book Publicists of Southern California for “New Strategies to Sell More Books,” a webinar on Thursday, March 31, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Panelists include author Esther Pearlman, Desiree Duffy, of Black Chateau, and Bill Frank, vice president of Book Publicists of Southern California. Admission is free but reservations are required. us02web.zoom.us/j/88445624847?pwd=a045VDJGYzNVOU1iQVhpM2VzdmlYZz09.