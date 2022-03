Join 5900 Wilshire and the Institute of Real Estate Management Greater Los Angeles Chapter for a blood drive on Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5900 Wilshire and IREM are holding the drive in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, 5900 Wilshire Blvd. Ste. 120. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit chladonateblood.org and enter the sponsor code Rockhill Management LLC.