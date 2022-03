Join the Beverly Hills Public Library for a free, virtual author talk with 2022 Los Angeles Times Book Prize Nominee Nick Davis on Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m.

Davis, a writer, director and producer, started in film and television by interning on Ken Burns’ “Baseball.” He worked on films including “Cornerstone” and “The West,” and worked for filmmaker David Grubin, co-producing “The Language of Life” with Bill Moyers for PBS. Davis also directed Emmy-Award-winning “Jack: The Last Kennedy Film,” which he produced with his father, Peter Davis.

Additionally, Davis wrote and directed the film “1999.” His most recent film, “Once Upon a Time in Queens,” is about the 1986 Mets and aired on ESPN’s “30 for 30” docuseries. Davis also co-wrote the novel, “Boone,” and his most recent book, “Competing With Idiots,” is a dual portrait of Hollywood’s dazzling and famous brothers, his grandfather Herman Mankiewicz and great-uncle Joseph Mankiewicz.

Reservations are requested by calling (310)288-2244, or emailing the Beverly Hills Public Library at reference@beverlyhills.org.

For information, visit bhpl.org.