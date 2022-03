In hopes of bridging the gap between the “first and last mile,” the Beverly Hills City Council on March 15 directed staff to continue researching a possible shuttle system that would complement the Metro Purple Line Extension.

Initiated by Mayor Robert Wunderlich, the shuttle system could connect the future subway stations to the city’s Business District, reduce traffic and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

“Many people will see that we have a variety of problems associated with getting around the city,” Wunderlich said. “We have a traffic problem. We have a parking problem. We’re soon going to have a problem with getting to and from the subway. The status quo isn’t going to work with that. People don’t like the traffic situation now. People don’t like the parking situation now. And we really do not yet have in place the first and last mile solution [for] the subway. So, we have to develop solutions.”

He said the shuttle system is worth exploring, but the city should incorporate public feedback as it moves forward.

“I think, though, we would also agree that sometimes you need to put some flesh on something for people to know what they’re commenting on,” Wunderlich added.

According to a staff report, the city offers several transportation systems, including a dial-a-ride program for seniors, trolleys for special events and a shuttle service that operates under a joint contract with the city of West Hollywood.

“I think it’s a good idea to get on top of this in terms of finding out what we can do [and] what is feasible to do,” Councilman Lester Friedman said. “So, I would be supportive of it. I don’t think we need to throw a lot of money at this right now. I think we do need to get a consultant on it who is up to speed, because we do have a limited period of time.”

Councilman Julian Gold said public feedback will be imperative, especially given the $2 million in operating costs that could accompany a shuttle system.

“I think we have to start out with, what are we trying to accomplish? What do people want? From there, I think we can decide what the next piece of this is,” he added.

Gold surmised that the city could use the potential operating costs as a way to subsidize ridesharing services like Uber. Councilman John Mirisch said that is a possibility.

“But, I like the idea, and I think what we should be doing is providing a concept and a vision for the community, do massive outreach and then see how people react,” Mirisch said.

Vice Mayor Lili Bosse referenced the future Wilshire/La Cienega station, which is expected to open in 2024, and said the city must act quickly. However, public input will be of the utmost importance, but the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan Community Advisory Committee could help in that regard, she said.

“I agree that we don’t want to get caught up in too much money with consultants, too much minutia,” Bosse added.