Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, has partnered with the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs to co-curate a virtual art gallery on Instagram in March, which is Women’s History Month. The gallery, titled “Create Like a Woman” showcases art created and submitted by women across Los Angeles.

“Women bore the brunt of this pandemic as employees, as parents and as caregivers,” Martinez said. “Women’s History Month is a time for us to recognize the women that have influenced history, but also a time to recognize the contributions of women today. This gallery is a celebration of the incredible women of Los Angeles, it’s a space for women to be unapologetically themselves after two years of seemingly nonstop hardship.”

Each year, Women’s History Month is an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the contributions of women, Martinez added. This year’s theme, designated by the National Women’s History Alliance, is “women providing healing, promoting hope.”

The gallery will include visual art, literature, music, dance and performative art. The social media generated gallery is part of a series of events that Martinez is hosting to celebrate and amplify the creativity of women and girls during Women’s History Month.

Entries will be accepted through March 25, and posted on the Create Like a Woman Gallery on rotating basis throughout the month. To enter, upload a post on Instagram and use #CreateLikeAWoman, and tag @createlikeawoman and @cd6nury. For inquiries, direct message @createlikeawoman. To submit by email, send your name, the title of the work, a 50-word description and JPEG (minimum 300 DPI) photograph of the piece to dca.publicart@lacity.org. To view the gallery, visit instagram.com/createlikeawoman.