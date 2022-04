The city of Beverly Hills’ Community Services Department, in partnership with its Arts and Culture Commission, will offer monthly Art Walk Guided Tours led by experienced docents from April 3 through Sept. 11.

The tours will include world-class art, integral historical elements and iconic and important trees.

The Art Connoisseurs Sculpture Tour on April 3 and May 1 will be the ultimate and immersive deep dive into the city’s Sculpture Park in historic Beverly Gardens Park. The tour will feature world-renowned artists such as Ringo Starr, Henri Alfred Marie Jacquemart, Tony Smith, Magdalena Abakanowicz and Ai Weiwei.

The Sculpture Park and Rare Tree Tours on June 5 and Aug. 7 will view collections of important sculptures and rare, iconic trees, many on which were planted in 1907 when Beverly Gardens Park was founded.

The Sculpture Park and Murals Tour will feature the city’s world-class collection of important sculptures in Beverly Gardens Park. The tour will continue with stops to see historic Works Progress Administration murals by Charles Kassler in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and the secret Millar Sheets mosaic entitled, “El Camino Real.”

“The City of Beverly Hills has an amazing artwork collection throughout the city, but there had never been a program established to educate the public about the collection,” Beverly Hills public art docent chair Judith Tuch said. “Thanks to Arts and Culture Commission chair Deborah Frank and past chair Stephanie Vahn, the Beverly Hills public art tours were launched in February 2022. Myself and a group of 17 volunteers provided free tours of the artworks by world-renowned artists with the goal to help visitors personally engage with the art.”

All tours begin at 11 a.m. with the starting point at the lily pond in Beverly Gardens Park, 1302 Park Way. While the events are free, participants are advised to register at beverlyhills.org/artwalk.