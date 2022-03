Thinkspace Projects is hosting three solo shows from Saturday, March 5, through Saturday, March 26, including “Without Ornament” by Victoria Cassinova, “Blue City” by Langston Allston and “Seesaw” by Young-Ji Cha. Cassinova presents her first major solo show, which focuses on engaging bodies, many of which are nudes with monstrous faces. Cha’s debut solo show is seemingly whimsical yet underscored by tropes of morality, life and death, and Allston’s exhibit is an ode to New Orleans. An opening reception will be held on March 5, from 6-10 p.m. 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.