Vellum L.A. is holding “Artists Who Code: Generative Art NFTs by Women and Non-Binary Artists,” an exhibit running from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, April 10. The show features works that showcase the central role and major impact women and non-binary creators have in digital art and technology. An opening reception will be held on March 24 from 8-10 p.m. Appointments are required for viewing during regular hours, which are 1-6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. 7673 Melrose Ave. vellumla.com.