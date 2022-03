Skylight Theatre Company and Playwrights’ Arena will hold their second world premiere of the 2021-22 season with “Apartment Living,” running from Saturday, March 12, through Sunday, April 24. Playwright Boni B. Alvarez captures the pulse of the times as he offers a bird’s eye view of apartment living. As neighbors in a Los Angeles apartment building are forced into tighter quarters and the walls begin to close in, what happens when the relationships get too close? Showtimes are 8:30 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday; and 7:30 p.m., Monday. Tickets start at $20. 1816 ½ N. Vermont Ave. (213)761-7061, skylighttheatre.org.