Music director Carlos Izcaray leads the American Youth Symphony in its return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sunday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. The AYS will perform as part of the LA Phil’s Sounds About Town series. The concert includes works by Izcaray and Tchaikovsky, as well as Brian Raphael Nabors, Jennifer Higdon, Unsuk Chin and Jimmy Lopez. Tickets start at $16. 111 S. Grand Ave. (310)470-2332, aysymphony.org.