Comedy Workshop Productions is holding “A Death-Defying Escape,” a darkly funny, inspiring new comedy about one woman’s miraculous escape from the secrets of her past running from Saturday, April 2, through Sunday, May 8, at the Hudson Guild Theatre. Author, stand-up comedian and magician Judy Carter wrote the production and leads the three-person cast, which also features Kevin Scott Allen and Lyndsi LaRose. The play combines magic with an inspiring story about escaping life’s emotional shackles to find love. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $30. Audiences can also enjoy an online streamed version of the play from April 9-May 8, with tickets for $25. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. deathdefyingescape.com.