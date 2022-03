Enjoy a staged reading of “45 Bennington” by Ryan McCurdy Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, from 7-10 p.m. at The Pico. The new comedy is about religion and real estate. Meg has just won the house of her dreams in a church sweepstakes, but nothing is free, and she will not get a moment of peace if Vegas Strip magician King Aramad and a parade of unwelcome guests have anything to do with it. Someone is going to pay and someone has to die, but it’s all for charity. The play features Brittany Curran, Dileep Rao, Caroline Morahan, Daniel Mills, Marie Semla and Stephanie Sheh. Tickets start at $10. 10508 W. Pico Blvd. thepico.com.