Aspiring authors won’t want to miss an Independent Writers of Southern California webinar titled “Romance & Women’s Literature: Tips for Writing for the Biggest Markets in Fiction Today” on Monday, Feb. 28, from 7-9 p.m., via Zoom. Best-selling writer and author Ina Hillebrandt will lead a panel of authors in a discussion on composing romance books. Admission is free for IOWSC members; $15 for non-members. Reservations required. iwosc.org.