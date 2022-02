By Rance Collins

For the last few months, the city of West Hollywood has made nightlife safety a top priority. On Feb. 22, the West Hollywood City Council approved a measure that aims to address the growing concern about patrons being “roofied” by allocating funds to distribute test strips that detect spiked drinks to bars and nightclubs.

According to a West Hollywood staff report, “in tandem with the distribution efforts, the city [would] develop educational materials regarding test strips to distribute to community members and business establishments and post through the city’s communication channels.”

The potential impact of the measure became clear during public comment.

“As someone who has survived being drugged and assaulted at a club in Hollywood years ago, if someone in that bar had given me a card strip where I could have literally taken a straw and doused and tested for GHB or ketamine in my drink, I would have not drank it and I would have not been assaulted,” Keely Field, co-chair of the West Hollywood Women’s Advisory Board, said.

She also pointed out the practicality of how the measure can not only prevent sexual assault but catch criminals in the act.

“It will be a deterrent to these perpetrators who are easily able to drug patrons in the bars and the clubs,” Field added. “It is a deterrent because it will be openly available. This will save lives, and also this is physical evidence that a crime has occurred. Then you can have a time stamp, go look at the security footage in the club or bar and find the perpetrator.”

Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne said that Field came up with the idea and took it to the city’s Safety Nightlife subcommittee, where it garnered support.

“I too am a survivor,” Shyne said. “I know how difficult it is to talk about, so just know that you are very loved and acknowledged.”

Shyne doubled down on the city’s commitment to the issue.

“I just want you and other victims of sexual assault in our city and outside of our city to know that we are doing everything within our power to provide resources and prevention and safety, and you will always be safe in our city,” Shyne said.

The test strips are among a series of proposals and initiatives that the city has put forth recently to tackle the “roofie” problem. Particular attention has been paid to the issue after a social media post alleged a patron was drugged at The Abbey in July. In that case, the patron recanted the story after meeting with representatives of The Abbey and viewing security camera footage that showed nobody put anything unusual in her drinks. However, the city takes the issue of drink spiking very seriously and implemented measures to prevent it from happening.

In November, the city adopted an ordinance that amended the municipal code to require signage and training concerning the “safety and awareness of patrons at business establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption.”

In December, West Hollywood also launched their “Only Yes Means Yes” campaign, with the slogan “just because I’m flirty doesn’t mean I’m ready,” and distributed #onlyYes coasters to bars, launched digital advertisements and created sidewalk selfie stops, among other ways to raise awareness.

“The safety of our residents, workers and visitors is a priority for our city, which is why we have revitalized the #onlyYes campaign as one of our tools to ensure that people who live, work and play in West Hollywood are safe,” Shyne said in a statement.

If approved, the safety strips would cost about $15,000 to purchase and distribute to the city’s bars and clubs.

“It is very personal to me,” Field said. “I have talked to survivors in West Hollywood who have been drugged at different bars and clubs in our city. This will save lives.”