The West Hollywood City Council approved plans for its Pride 2022 celebration.

The city approved an agreement on Feb. 7 with event management company JJLA in which the company will organize the “OUTLOUD” concert event and receive no more than $455,000 from the city.

The City Council also approved an official name change of the festivities from “One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival” to “WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival.” They also agreed on the closure of San Vicente Boulevard from June 2-6.

The council discussed the possibility of a parade occurring during Pride. Christopher Street West, the former host of the annual L.A. Pride parade and festival, announced in 2020 that it would move the event out of West Hollywood, and then in December approached the city to discuss holding a parade in West Hollywood.

Councilman John Erickson said he has heard conflicting reports about which weekend in June CSW is planning to hold a parade in West Hollywood and that they have yet to file a parade application with the city.

“This is coming to us at the last minute,” Erickson said. “The budgetary allocations have not been discussed. … The deputy safety director talked to me about the significant fiscal impacts of what a potential second weekend public safety costs for a parade would be.” Councilman John D’Amico, who is on the city’s Pride event planning subcommittee, offered some clarification on the issue.

“There was never any discussion with the subcommittee about an L.A. Pride parade,” D’Amico said. “If they want to have a parade, they should consider doing it on the first weekend because that is when our street will be closed.”

Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne added that she would not support a permit for L.A. Pride on June 9 or June 10.

“I will support only if they come and want to have a parade on the first weekend when we have WeHo Pride.”

A parade during WeHo Pride weekend would cost the city another $575,000, according the City Manager David Wilson.

D’Amico added a motion to the approved plans that states any plans for a parade must be submitted by Feb. 28, which leaves the event planning subcommittee at least 90 days to secure funding and plan for a parade.