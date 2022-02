The city of West Hollywood will open the application period for the 2022 Youth Scholarship Program on March 1.

The program awards $2,000 to graduating high school students from West Hollywood who are pursuing a post-secondary education at an accredited college, university or trade and vocational school. Students must have completed 150 verified hours of community service to be considered.

The Youth Scholarship Program application period is open from March 1 through May 6, or until the first four completed applications have been accepted. The scholarship money can be used for any expense incurred in pursuing post-secondary education.

To qualify, students must be West Hollywood residents at the time the scholarship application is submitted and awarded, be a high school senior ready to graduate or a student receiving a GED, or a student who has proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution. Applicants must have also performed and provided verification of 150 hours of community service.

The Youth Scholarship Program is organized by the city of West Hollywood and scholarship funds come from individual and community donations. The city has awarded 40 youth scholarships since the program began. To support the program, the city encourages donations from community members, organizations and businesses. Community members wishing to donate to the Youth Scholarship Program should visit secure.qgiv.com/for/youthsco.

The city of West Hollywood created the West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Program in 2007 and it is one of the first municipal government sponsored programs of its kind in the country. For information, visit weho.org/youthscholarship.