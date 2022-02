For nearly two years, the former Barneys New York building on Wilshire has sat empty. The historic structure in the epicenter of Beverly Hills’ famed shopping district has six large, distinct store windows that have been blank and lifeless, surrounded by hustle, bustle and businesses with bright displays that make the area an elite retail destination. Thanks to the Beverly Hills Arts and Culture Commission, along with Lisa Baker, Saks Fifth Avenue and Marc Selwyn Fine Art, 9570 Wilshire Blvd. is alive again.

“A few years ago, our commission came up with Activate Empty Storefronts,” said Deborah Frank, chair of the Arts and Culture Commission. “The whole concept was to take these gorgeous empty buildings and fill them with art.”

Gallery owner Marc Selwyn worked with the commission to bring life to the former Barneys location.

“We had this dream of using this building to do some kind of public art project,” he said. “We approached Saks … and we hit upon Lisa Baker, who has a foundation that supports the arts, and she jumped started this and made it happen.”

Baker is also on the board of Hudson’s Bay Company, which owns Saks Fifth Avenue. The company now controls the building, and Baker was instrumental in bringing all the parties together.

Selwyn tapped his friend and longtime client, artist William Wegman, to fill the space with a large scale, multi-screen video installation, utilizing two works: “Up Down Up” (2017), and “Harmonics” (2019). Featuring Topper and Flo, sibling Weimaraners, the installation was unveiled at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 and can be seen nightly from 5:30 p.m. to midnight through Mar. 30.

According to a press release about the installation, in “Up Down Up,” Wegman’s Weimaraners Flo and Topper turn the screen into an elevator or people-mover, mirroring the pedestrians and passing cars, occasionally connecting with a glance as they shift along. In “Harmonics,” Wegman’s mastery of transformation is on display. The viewer experiences a line of 28 perfectly synchronized dogs against a black backdrop. One moment, the dogs are a chorus line, then an undulating wave.

Wegman, a pioneer and legend in video art, was thrilled to have his work featured prominently in the city. Flo and Topper are his personal pets, and the art pieces were years in the making.

“I started working with them 10 or 11 years ago, and this is really a great place to showcase that,” Wegman said.

While he was unable to attend the opening, Selwyn enabled the artist to enjoy the event virtually by phone through FaceTime.

Saks Fifth Avenue will start construction within months to convert the space into its new women’s department. Saks representative Edmund Johnson said the company was thrilled to participate in the installation.

“We are very excited to bring life back to Barneys’ windows … and to be part of the Frieze activation after a long [period of] COVID,” Johnson said.

The installation coincides with Frieze Week in Beverly Hills, and the city is celebrating and showcasing art in all its forms.

“This is really an opportunity for renowned artwork to be displayed in our community,” Beverly Hills City Councilman Lester Friedman said. “We’re really going to see some fine pieces that we would not otherwise be able to see.”

Arts and Culture Commissioner Stephanie Vahn was particularly enthusiastic about how Wegman’s contribution will soften the street’s traffic woes.

“Anyone who drives by Wilshire Boulevard is going to get greeted by the sweetest puppies anybody’s ever seen,” she said.

At the opening, Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich aptly summed up the importance of the artwork.

“This is Wilshire Boulevard.” Wunderlich said. “It’s a major street, and we have this high-profile, easily-visible use of our city’s window space. This is the sort of thing we need to enliven our streets and for our people to enjoy.”

-Rance Collins