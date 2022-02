On the occasion of Brian Boyé’s birthday today, we are publishing a portion of a column he wrote for the 65th Anniversary edition of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News in 2011. Brian was the first editor we hired when we took the reins of this now 75-year-old-newspaper. This picture was taken in 1990, and he’s moved on from Men’s Health, enjoying a career at Nike Communications in New York.

—Karen Villalpando

In 1990, Michael and Karen Villalpando left the corporate newspaper world and took a chance on this weekly newspaper. A few months later, they took another chance, hiring me as the editor. I was a journalism grad a month out of school with nothing more than a few internships under my belt.

They were searching for an entrepreneurial adventure. I was looking for a job and a reason to move to L.A.

I learned as much during my years at the Park Labrea News/Beverly Press as I did earning my undergraduate degree. We were scrappy. We worked long hours. It was a great – sometimes dysfunctional – family. I flew by the seat of my pants (and made a few mistakes along the way). But I wouldn’t change a thing.

It’s been two decades since I started my career at the Park Labrea News/Beverly Press. I’ve worked for a few other magazines since, both in L.A. and now in New York City. For the past 10 years, I’ve been an editor at Men’s Health magazine. With 12 million monthly readers in the U.S. and 44 international editions, it’s the largest, most successful men’s title in the world. There isn’t a day that I don’t reflect on where I started, and what I learned.

To mark the 65th anniversary of the Park Labrea News/Beverly Press, I thought I’d look back at the three most important lessons I learned while working here. I try to remind myself of them often.

Relationships matter.

Anything is possible.

Lend a hand.

Lend us a hand in wishing Brian Boyé a very happy birthday!