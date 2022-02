It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, as shown in the Feb. 6, 1958, issue of the Park Labrea News. Vicki Gilman, left, Sharon Stacy and Carole Adams, who were members of Girl Scout Troop 160, posed for a photograph raising awareness about the annual cookie campaign. Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles uses funds from cookie sales for programs that improve the lives of girls including outdoor adventures, STEAM educational activities and service projects. Starting on Feb. 11, pop-up booths for cookie sales will be set up in front of grocery stores and retailers. To find a cookie booth in your neighborhood and to order Girl Scout Cookies online, visit girlscoutsla.org.