Maybin Hewes’ new revue “This Joint Is Jumpin” runs from Saturday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 6, at Theatre West. Hewes, 91, has enjoyed a long career in show business as a singer and dancer. She will join Anna Gagliardo, Nicole Gianuca, Arlene Parness, Mitchell Roché, Lauren Sullivan and Sydney Swearengin in the show, which includes dancing, singing, music and comedy sketches. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 5; 2 p.m. on Feb. 27 and March 6. Tickets are $35. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.