The West Hollywood City Council on Feb. 22 approved event production company JJLA’s bid to produce a Pride parade on June 5, during the city’s Pride Weekend.

An additional $800,000 will be allocated from the city’s general fund to help host the event.

This year’s parade will mark the first official WeHo Pride parade after the city cut ties with Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces L.A. Pride, in 2020. West Hollywood had hosted the L.A. Pride parade since 1979.

Earlier this week, CSW announced the return of the L.A. Pride parade, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 12, in Hollywood, where the parade originated in 1970. A full schedule of activities and the parade route and time have yet to be announced.

“L.A. Pride is thrilled to come together this year to commemorate the historic anniversary at the parade’s first and original location,” Gerald Garth, vice president of CSW programs and initiatives, said in a statement. “As a mission-driven and community-centered nonprofit organization, CSW recognizes that LGBTQ+ experiences of Los Angeles are broader than just one neighborhood. Considering feedback gathered since the pandemic began, we are committed to creating experiences and access to our entire community, including many of those who have been most underserved and underrepresented.”

Garth spoke on the perceived conflict between the two Pride parades, given their proximity and previous history.

“L.A. Pride is produced by a nonprofit organization by and for the wider Los Angeles community,” Garth said. “If a municipality wants to celebrate Pride Month with their own for-profit producer and host their own local celebration, then we applaud them.”

Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne said the city of West Hollywood will benefit from both events.

“As far as Hollywood and CSW having the Hollywood parade, I think that only benefits us because I hope people come and stay at our hotels for an entire week and go celebrate our weekend and then go celebrate the next weekend,” Shyne said. “I would even suggest having a city float in the L.A. Pride parade. I think it would be important for West Hollywood to have a presence there … hopefully it can be a showing of goodwill that we’re not doing this because we’re trying to take anything away from [other parades], we’re doing this because we needed a Pride parade. Quite frankly, CSW left, was given the opportunity to come back and chose not to.”

In an effort to make the city’s parade stand out from its previous incarnations, Councilman John D’Amico proposed a day and time change for the event.

“I’m concerned about producing a parade at 11 a.m. on a Sunday, it never really made sense to me that we were having a parade on Sunday morning after a big celebratory Saturday night,” D’Amico said. “I’m concerned that we’re defaulting to reproducing … what CSW has done for so many years. We need to jump in with both feet and be West Hollywood Pride, and to me that means reinventing what this parade is and can be and represents for all of us.”

Shyne said the Sunday parade is a tradition.

“Here’s why I feel we need to hold the parade on a Sunday — people are used to it,” Shyne said. “With the short amount of time, I don’t feel safe with traffic on a Saturday night. [JJLA] could come back next year and then we can discuss an alternative day. For this year, stay tried and true, we know it’ll work. Safety-wise and staff-wise, with this short amount of time it doesn’t make sense to put it [on hold] for two weeks. That’s two weeks less marketing, less time planning. Another two weeks gone for getting potential sponsorships.”

To address D’Amico’s concern about the parade’s start time, the council granted JJLA the opportunity to explore other potential start time options for the June 5 parade.

More details regarding the parade will be presented to the council once JJLA meets with city staff to further outline their proposal.