Cinelounge Sunset will show “The Batman” continuously from Thursday, March 3, at 5 p.m., through Sunday, March 6, at 8:30 p.m. Based on characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, “The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family, while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. From Monday, March 7, through Thursday, March 24, the film will be shown during regular showtimes in an extended run. See schedule for dates and showtimes. Tickets are $14.50. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungehollywood.com.