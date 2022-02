Sunday Funday returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Feb. 13. At 10 a.m., participate in “Spring Groove: YUMMY Time (Your Ultimate Music Meditation Yoga Time),” a three-tiered program for body, mind and soul, followed by “Kiddle Karoo,” a musical puppet show and concert at 11 a.m., and Parker Bent performing live music for children at noon. The free monthly outdoor family program includes music, storytelling and dance on The Wallis’ Promenade Terrace. thewallis.org.