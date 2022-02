Beverly Hills city officials joined representatives from the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts and Good Shepherd Catholic School on Jan. 31 during a dedication ceremony for a Sing for Hope piano at the school.

The city of Beverly Hills partnered with nonprofit Sing for Hope to place 16 artist-designed pianos for anyone to play in public parks and spaces last August and September. When the program concluded, the pianos were donated to schools, with the intention of holding future ribbon cutting ceremonies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremonies have been held periodically. Ceremonies for pianos donated to CHAMPS Charter High School in Van Nuys, the Sven Lokrantz Special Education Center in Reseda and the View Park Preparatory High School in Inglewood were held in November. Following the event at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Beverly Hills on Jan. 31, additional dedication ceremonies are scheduled on Feb. 25 at The Wallis, March 4 at George Washington Carver Middle School in South Park and March 10 at Dorris Place Elementary in Elysian Park.

For information, visit singforhope.org and thewallis.org/ singforhope.