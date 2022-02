Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested five people on Feb. 18 who were allegedly involved in a street takeover at the intersection of Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue. Police also impounded two vehicles, BHPD Lt. Giovanni Trejo said.

A large crowd of people spontaneously showed up at approximately 11:30 p.m. and took over the intersection, Trejo said. Police estimated there were 100 cars blocking all six points of access to the intersection and approximately 150 spectators standing in the area. The vehicles performed stunts in the intersection while people watched and filmed videos, Trejo said.

The BHPD received calls about the street takeover and converged on the scene. Most of the people involved fled when officers arrived, he added. Officers stopped and arrested five people for misdemeanor vehicle infractions related to exhibition of speed and engaging in racing. Trejo did not know the status of the cases, but suspects in misdemeanor cases are generally released pending court hearings.

Trejo said the incident caused concern among residents and citizens, and he advised people to call police immediately if they see a street takeover.

“It’s scary,” Trejo added. “Call 911 and stay away from the area. Also, don’t stay and record it, because you could be arrested and charged as a participant in the event. The best thing is to just stay away.”

Sharona Nazarian, a resident who lives nearby, said the street takeover scared her family.

“We were sleeping when we were awakened by a thunderous, loud rumbling noise of car engines. Because we did not know what was happening, we were alarmed and contacted the police,” Nazarian said. “Cars had blocked off the roads and were doing doughnuts in the center of the intersection – a sideshow. I feel that we need to support the police with better resources so we can have a plan, be better prepared and be proactive for a future situation such as this. When the police arrived, the crowd dispersed into the residential areas. Again, because we did not know what was happening and just saw a crowd of people coming toward us, it was very alarming. There was a lot of confusion and uncertainty.”

Trejo said street takeovers have not been a problem previously, but he is aware of them occurring nearby in Los Angeles and other locations.

“I have not seen a trend in the city, but I have seen a trend countywide,” Trejo said. “It is certainly challenging to address. The intelligence unit tries to keep up with social media and to stay ahead of these events, but in this particular case, there wasn’t any heads up.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the BHPD at (310) 285-2125.