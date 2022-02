Immaculate Heart High School celebrated Catholic Schools Week on Feb. 1 with a special Panda Family Day, which brought groups of students together to jump rope, play board games and create chalk art to boost community spirit. Seniors in theology teacher Maria Pollia’s women’s studies classes organized the family day to connect members of the senior class with freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Because of pandemic disruption and isolation during online classes last year, Pollia said seniors were concerned that the Immaculate Heart legacy “of mentoring, community, friendship and sisterhood would be broken unless they did something about it.”

As a result, students – many dressed for the day’s pajama theme – gathered in groups representing different class levels and spent time getting to know each other before participating in activities. As a memento, each student received a pin of hearts and flowers handmade by the seniors.

Immaculate Heart High School is located at 5515 Franklin Ave. For information, visit immaculateheart.org.