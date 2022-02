Life Group L.A., an organization providing information and support for people living with HIV and AIDS, is holding a free online seminar on Friday, Feb 11, from noon to 2 p.m. titled “COVID-19 and HIV: 12 Culinary Herbs for Restoration.”

The guest presenter will be Chris Dalziel, founder of joybileefarm.com and thediyherbal.com. Dalziel will share tips for participants to grow and preserve their own food and herbal medicine. She is a grandmother, teacher, author, gardener, herbalist and homesteader, and author of “The Dehydrator Cookbook for Beginners,” “The Beeswax Workshop” and “Homegrown Healing from Seed to Apothecary.”

Life Group L.A. provides free programs, information and emotional support through medical forums and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Registration is required prior to the online event. For information, visit lifegroupla.org/zoom.