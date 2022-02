The Broad Stage presents “Sacre” by Circa Contemporary Circus, one of the world’s leading performance companies, on Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Ten acrobats from the Circa ensemble will bring Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” to the circus stage. The performance weaves together acrobatics and dynamic encounters, interspersed with dark humor and tenderness. Tickets start at $65. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. thebroadstage.org.