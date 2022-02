Geffen Playhouse is holding the West Coast premiere of “Power of Sail,” written by Paul Grellong and directed by Weyni Mengesha, running from Tuesday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, March 13, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. The cast includes Bryan Cranston as Charles Nichols, Hugo Armstrong as Frank Sullivan, Amy Brenneman as Amy Katz, Donna Simone Johnson as Quinn Harris, Tedra Millan as Maggie Rosen, Seth Numrich as Lucas Poole and Brandon Scott as Baxter Forrest. The production examines the insidiousness of hate disguised as free speech. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday; 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $30. 10886 Le Conte Ave. (310)208-2028, geffenplayhouse.org.