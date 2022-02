Piano Spheres will honor composer and pianist Frederic Rzewski during a performance on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m., in the Zipper Concert Hall at the Colburn School. An outdoor performance of works by Rzewski will also begin at 4 p.m. in the Colburn School Plaza. The indoor concert includes the world premiere of Piano Spheres-commissioned “Suite,” one of the last completed compositions by Rzewski. Pianists Ursula Oppens and Lisa Moore, two of Rzewski’s closest musical collaborators, will join Piano Spheres musicians for the indoor concert. Admission is free to the performance on the plaza. Tickets are $25 for the concert in the Zipper Concert Hall. 200 S. Grand Ave. pianospheres.org.