Rogue Machine is hosting the American premiere of Daf James’ “On the Other Hand, We’re Happy” running from Saturday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, April 17, at the Matrix Theatre. Award winning Welsh playwright James has crafted a story around a young couple’s dreams of adopting. When an unforeseen turn of events upends their goals, plans must be adjusted. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Monday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $45. 7657 Melrose Ave. (855)585-5185, roguemachinetheatre.net.