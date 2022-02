Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tem Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, met with residents on Valentine’s Day at the Gardner Street A Bridge Home housing shelter for women. The shelter is one of three A Bridge Home facilities in the 13th District. With onsite services provided by the Weingart Center, the Gardner Street facility provides shelter to nearly 20 formerly unhoused women, including Sasha, who joined O’Farrell. Thanks to the center, Sasha is on a pathway to wellness, stability and permanent housing, he said. O’Farrell added that he remains focused on bringing unhoused individuals as quickly as possible into safe, secure managed environments. For information, visit cd13.org.