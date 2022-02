Emmy award-winner Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) stars as playwright Corey Madden in a Fountain Theatre audio production of “Numbered Days,” available for listening on Monday, Feb. 14. The real-life love story of two passionate people who use the power of music and words to sustain them through “numbered days” has been transformed into a four-episode podcast. The production turns Madden’s poems about the battle with cancer she shared with her beloved husband, composer Bruno Louchouarn, into an audio art piece meant to bring healing to others. The cost is $20. fountaintheatre.com.