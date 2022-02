UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents the director’s cut of “Nowhere” by Dimitris Papaioannou on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. The production was commissioned by the Greek National Theater and originally conceived as a site-specific project where the space itself was choreographed by programming new stage mechanisms. A meditation on the nature of theater, “Nowhere” explores the concept of performance as a mirror of human life. The program will also be available on demand from Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., through Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. online.cap.ucla.edu.