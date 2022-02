The California African American Museum and Art + Practice have announced that CAAM will become the museum-in-residence at A+P, commencing a new, 5-year collaboration that will bring CAAM-curated exhibitions to A+P’s Leimert Park campus.

In A+P’s 6,000-square-foot exhibition space at 3401 W. 43rd Place, CAAM curators will organize one exhibition this year and two annually in subsequent years of work by contemporary artists. The first exhibition, “Deborah Roberts: I’m,” is a traveling presentation of the artist’s mixed-media works that will be on view at A+P from March 19 through Aug. 20. Roberts critiques notions of beauty, race and identity in contemporary society through the lens of Black children. “Deborah Roberts: I’m” at A+P features a selection of Roberts’s new collages and paintings, as well as a new interactive sound, text and video sculpture. In tandem, the artist’s figurative mural “Little man, little man” will be installed in CAAM’s lobby, encouraging viewers to travel between the two collaborating sites.

CAAM and A+P have been frequent programmatic collaborators over the years, beginning in 2016 with a conversation centered on CAAM’s exhibition “The Ease of Fiction” at A+P. The program led to a series of public events in 2018 titled “Points of Access” featuring conversations on contemporary art.

To support the new museum-in residence model, and as part of A+P’s commitment to working with and funding the collaboration with CAAM, staff will partner on exhibitions and related programs on A+P’s campus.

“It’s an important moment to be deepening the collaboration between CAAM and A+P, two institutions founded by people of color that share a commitment to the production and celebration of Black life, creativity and community,” CAAM executive director Cameron Shaw said. “We hope this collaboration can offer new models for expanding support of historically Black institutions and championing innovative ideas locally and beyond.”

CAAM is located in Exposition Park at 600 State Drive. For information, visit caamuseum.org. A+P is a private nonprofit located at 3401 W. 43rd Place.

For information, visit artandpractice.org.