Join the MAK Center on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-5 p.m. for the Mackey Apartments Block Party, an afternoon with friends and collaborators at the Mackey Apartments, 1137 S. Cochran Ave.

The Mackey Apartments is a four-unit apartment building built in the 1930s by R.M. Schindler. Currently, the apartments are home to the MAK Center’s Artists and Architects-in-Residence program, as well as the Garage Top open-air gallery space where the bi-annual exhibition series “Garage Exchange: Los Angeles x Vienna” is held. The public is invited to the block party to learn more about MAK Center’s programs.

A presentation of projects by current Artists and Architects-in-Residence program participants will be held, and guests can see designer-in-residence Lindsey Adelman’s studio. The event also viewing of “Kristin Posehn: Inverted Dome” and features the launch of the book “re:connections,” produced by 2021 MFA graduates of the CalArts School of Art.

For information and to RSVP, visit makcenter.org.