The Hammer Museum at UCLA presents “Lifes,” an exhibition that explores the possibilities and pitfalls of interdisciplinary artmaking. Initiated by four commissioned texts and including contributions from nearly 50 individuals from various creative fields, the exhibition considers the legacy of the so-called total work of art. Organized by Aram Moshayedi, with curational assistant Nicholas Barlow, “Lifes” will be on view from Feb. 13 to May 8.

“‘Lifes’ is an expression of the ways in which conversations between artists can produce new art forms. I’m proud that the Hammer Museum is a place for exhibitions that challenge how we see and think about art, how art is made and distributed and for whom,” Hammer Museum director Ann Philbin said. “‘Lifes’ will be a living, breathing entity that changes over the span of the exhibition, and I believe the mystery of what results will have a special resonance in our current pandemic life, where isolation and uncertainty abound.”

The exhibition was initiated by textual contributions from four writers — philosopher and author Fahim Amir, writer and director Asher Hartman, poet and visual artist Rindon Johnson and author and essayist Adania Shibli. The invitations came with no expectation as to how their writing would manifest itself within the galleries of the museum, centering instead on the authority words have over meaning, the shortcomings of interdisciplinarity and the question of audience as inseparable from the public life of exhibitions.

The Hammer Museum is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd. For information and tickets, visit hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2022/lifes.