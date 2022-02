The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously passed a climate literacy resolution on Feb. 8, taking a first step toward implementing a comprehensive climate education program in LAUSD schools. The resolution specifies that teachers and students be given the necessary tools to understand the climate crisis, and that students receive skills to help them better prepare to enter the workforce and economy. It specifically calls for improving climate education in schools by integrating climate literacy in all subject matter from preschool through 12th grade. Climate literacy centers education around environmental justice, green jobs and preventing misinformation, board of education members said. The resolution originated from the Climate Curricula Committee, which is affiliated with the Los Angeles chapter of former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project. The committee’s goal is to establish funding for staffing and training that will allow teachers and students to develop an understanding about the climate crisis. Outdoor education opportunities were also identified in the resolution as a way to broaden students’ contact with nature. Formed in April 2021 by retired LAUSD science teacher Lucy Garcia, the Climate Curricula Committee is comprised of students, community members, climate communication specialists, teachers and educators. The district is in the process of identifying funding to implement the climate education programs. Visit lausd.net or laclimatereality.org/climatecurricula.