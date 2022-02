The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will hold a free open house on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the newly-opened exhibition, “Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined.”

The open house includes DJ sets and dance performances, as well as free access to the museum, including the “Artists Inspired by Music” exhibit and all other current exhibitions.

“Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined” features 50 works by many celebrated contemporary artists who were inspired by albums and songs from three decades of the Interscope catalogue. Enjoy live sets by DJ Lean Rock from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mr. Choc from 1 to 4 p.m. and Francesca Harding from 4 to 7 p.m. Dance performances by Culture Shock L.A. will be held throughout the day.

Free advance timed-entry tickets and health screenings are required. The event will primarily be held on LACMA’s Smidt Welcome Plaza, 5905 Wilshire Blvd.

For information and tickets, visit lacma.org/event/open-house.