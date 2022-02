The Greater Los Angeles Realtors has announced the installation of 2022 president Anthony Vulin and its board of directors.

GLAR provides benefits and services designed to assist their more than 13,000 Realtor and affiliate members in pursuing a successful real estate profession, as well as legislative and community advocacy to ensure a favorable climate for the real estate industry, homeownership and private property rights. Vulin will be formally installed at the 2022 GLAR Installation and Awards Show in March.

After more than a year of virtual events, GLAR will welcome back members to their first in-person event, “The West Hollywood Nights: An Evening Under the Stars,” on March 10 on the rooftop The London Hotel in West Hollywood to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments, as well as to formally install Vulin as its newly appointed president.

“I am honored to take on the position of president of this incredible organization that is committed to the betterment of its members and community,” Vulin said. “The real estate industry is in the midst of one of its most challenging and interesting times – inside the industry and in the communities we serve. Our members and our volunteer leadership team will be a positive force for homeownership, housing opportunities and achievement in the greater Los Angeles region and will ensure that our members and their clients can continue to do business.”

The organization’s commitment to better the lives of those in need within its community has been a part of GLAR’s mission since its inception in 1903.

GLAR’s ongoing dedication of its members to professionalism and giving back to the association and community will be formally recognized at this year’s installation with the announcement of the first ever recipient of the Richard Rosenthal Achievement Award.

Named after past GLAR and California Association of Realtors president Richard Rosenthal, the award recognizes realtors who have a commitment toward professionalism, exemplify high standards of client care and a dedication to giving back to their community.

“As Realtors, we have a duty to our communities to ensure that homeownership opportunities are available to all, and that those who want to live here can afford to do so,” Rosenthal said.

“To further positively impact our local communities, we are thrilled to announce the GLAR 2022 HAF Matching Campaign,” Vulin added. “Richard Rosenthal has generously pledged to match all GLAR donations to the California Association of Realtors Housing Affordability Fund up to $5,000 in 2022.”

The Housing Affordability Fund is a non-profit dedicated to addressing the ongoing housing crisis in California by raising and distributing funds through local realtor associations to promote homeownership and increase housing supply in our communities.