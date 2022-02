Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles in collaboration with the Korea Craft & Design Foundation, will be presenting a special exhibition “URI Life (Our Life)”. The event will run until March 18. The exhibition is split between three displays: the Hanbok Fashion Media Exhibition, Dopo Exhibition and the Video Exhibition.

The hanbok is a traditional costume that provides a glimpse into Korea’s unique culture and national heritage. It is one of the heritages that most effectively reveals traditional customs. KCCLA hopes that it will be a chance to look at the restrained aesthetics of Korean ancestors once again through the hanbok that were once wore every day.

An exhibit showcases the types of dopo robes — consisting of the prototypical oksa robe worn during summer and the saengcho robe worn during winter. The dopo is an outer garment that was worn by noblemen during the Joseon period. It has a back slit and a back hem that covers the slit.

The media exhibition looks at the costumes in dramas, installation videos and still images from various angles. Through multimedia exhibitions, visitors can vividly appreciate traditional Korean clothes worn by the main characters in Korean dramas that led the Korean Wave, such as “Moonlight Drawn by Clouds,” “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Treacherous.” Visitors can learn about the tradition and beauty of the hanbok through an pre-recorded interview with costume director Lee Jin-hee.

“‘URI Life’ was initiated with the intent of reexamining the values contained in our daily lives through traditional culture and to understand the worth of our roots in depth,” Director of KCCLA Wijin Park said.

The Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit kccla.org/events.