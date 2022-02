Vocalist, songwriter and pianist Judith Hill will perform on Friday, Feb. 11; Saturday, Feb. 12; and Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:30 p.m. at the Catalina Bar and Grill in Hollywood. Hill’s albums include “Back in Time,” “Golden Child” and “Baby, I’m Hollywood.” She also starred in the Grammy-winning “20 Feet from Stardom,” a documentary showcasing the work of backup singers. Showtimes are 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. 6725 W. Sunset Blvd. catalinajazzclub.com.