The Grammy Museum welcomes country music artist Jimmie Allen during an installment of the Spotlight series on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The Grammy Award-nominee for Best New Artist will discuss his breakout career and will perform. Allen has received critical acclaim for his 2018 debut album, “Mercury Lane.” In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project, “Bettie James,” followed by “Bettie James Gold Edition” in 2021. Tickets are $25. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. grammymuseum.org.