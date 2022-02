Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. And it is youth who must inherit the tribulation, the sorrow, and the triumphs that are the aftermath of war.”

Herbert Hoover

1874-1964

Speech at the Republican National Convention, Chicago, June 27, 1944 Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States and served from 1929-1933. He earned worldwide gratitude as “The Great Humanitarian” who fed war-torn Europe during and after World War I.

Hope for peace.

*source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations