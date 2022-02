Theatre Raymond Kabbaz presents “A Night of Short French Films” on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. The series honors French cinema and the country’s innovative traditions in filmmaking. It includes six French shorts – half by female directors – with a distinctly French style. A complimentary wine and cheese tasting will be offered at intermission. General admission is $17. 10361 W. Pico Blvd. (310)286-0553, shortfrenchtrk.eventive.org.