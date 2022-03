Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighters responded to a blaze in a vacant single-family residence at 5813 W. Lexington Ave. on Feb. 21 and extinguished the flames in approximately 13 minutes. The fire was reported at 6:58 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof of the two-story residence. Firefighters cut holes in the roof for ventilation. The fire appears to have started outside and extended into the interior, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The residence is fenced. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.