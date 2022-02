The Broad Stage and Heartbeat Opera presents “Fidelio” on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m. The production features music by Beethoven and original libretto by Joseph Sonnleithner and Georg Friedrich Sonnleithner. In Heartbeat Opera’s adaptation, Leonore is Leah, a young Black woman, and her husband Florestan is Stan, a Black Lives Matter activist who has been wrongfully incarcerated by a white supremacist prison warden. Leah dreams that she becomes Lee, a female prison guard who attempts to rescue Stan from death in prison. Tickets are $45. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.