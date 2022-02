The Wallis Studio Ensemble presents its production of “Reckoning – A Short Play Festival,” featuring the work of ten emerging and established writers, with three world premieres and seven L.A. premieres of unique, witty and daring stories on contemporary life on March 3 to 5, at 8 p.m., and March 6, at 3 p.m., in the Lovelace Studio Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed and choreographed by Wallis Studio Ensemble Artistic Director Madeleine Dahm, the festival’s plays, short stories and poems are written by Briana Cox, Alex Kingsley, Krysta Gonzales, Eric Lane, Jo Rodriguez, Jaisey Bates, Starina Johnson, Phillip B. Williams and Sam Ambler, and performed by Wallis Studio Ensemble members Kendell Byrd, Rami Campbell, Alan Corvaia, Karlee Foster, Mark Antony Howard, Austin Owens Kelly, Ashley Victoria Robinson and Taneal Williams. The performances range from a comedy about a twisted immaculate conception to a drama about the AIDS epidemic to a story inspired by the three witches from “Macbeth.”

“We hope that the festival celebrates these innovative writers as they illuminate, confront, surprise and delight us with very unique points of view,” Dahm said. “These short plays and texts average six to 12 minutes in length, and it’s amazing to see how cleverly the writers have been able to explore complex social issues in such a short amount of time. They offer us humorous and playful commentary, stark warnings and joyful meditations on what it means to be human. It has been a privilege to dive into these daring narratives, and collaborate with each of the writers.”

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets are $25 per person. For information, visit https://thewallis.org.