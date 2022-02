Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre welcomes Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” Feb. 18 through Feb. 21 and “Remember the Titans” Feb. 25 through Feb. 27 presented by Disney+ with Pajama Party screenings on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

During the Pajama Party screenings, guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas. Each guest attending will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee.

Daily showtimes for “The Princess and the Frog” and “Remember the Titans” are at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with the Mickey Mouse short “Clock Cleaners” playing alongside the films. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Gold Members can receive one complimentary 64-ounce popcorn tub and one complimentary 20-ounce bottled beverage when showing their current membership card at concessions, limited to one redemption per member card.

The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets are now on sale at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/ el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved and $12 for all ages. Tickets for Pajama Party screenings are $25 for all ages.