The Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “Moonshine: The Eternal Spirit” with beverage expert, author and journalist Kevin Kosar on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Kosar founded alcoholreviews.com in 1998, an online review of beers, spirits and wines. He is the author of “Moonshine: A Global History” and “Whiskey: A Global History,” and is a contributor to the “Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America.” Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-program-kevin-kosar-moonshine-the-eternal-spirit-tickets-254036428797.